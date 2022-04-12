SHERIDAN — Sheridan public safety officials, including Sheridan Fire-Rescue, the Sheridan Police Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Goose Valley Fire Department, responded to a residential structure fire on the 300 block of Wyoming Avenue Monday morning.
SFR arrived on the scene at 6:56 a.m. Monday to find a two-story wood frame house with fire and smoke showing throughout the home’s bottom floor, SFR Division Chief Chad Brutlag said. Fire suppression began as SFR established a water supply from a nearby hydrant.
The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes, and the building was systematically ventilated to remove residual smoke, heat and rekindling potential, Brutlag said. No emergency personnel or residents were injured during the fire.
Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Origin and Cause Investigators are currently investigating the fire’s cause.
All four occupants of the home evacuated out of the rear second floor window due to the extent of the blaze, Brutlag said. While one occupant was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital by RMA for minor smoke inhalation, the other three were evaluated on scene. The fire displaced all occupants of the home, including four residents and two cats.
The Red Cross of Wyoming will assist the four people affected by the fire, the organization’s Senior Disaster Program Manager Dennis Hughes announced Monday afternoon. The Red Cross can provide mental and physical health services, disaster supplies, emergency lodging and assistance for other immediate needs.
Brutlag cautioned all Sheridan residents to install smoke alarms in their homes and ensure the alarms work properly. If you need smoke alarms in your home, call SFR at 307-674-7244.
“Working smoke alarms save lives,” Brutlag said.