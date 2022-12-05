Food cans stock
SHERIDAN — On Nov. 22, Food Bank of Wyoming, based in Casper, received a donation of nearly 1,600 pounds of dry beans from the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research & Extension Center (ShREC).

A research farm like ShREC must maintain flexibility to meet new research needs, explains ShREC Director Brian Mealor. Annual crops like dry beans assist with that flexibility and fit well into crop rotation plans.

