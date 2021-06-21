SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council will soon consider a proposed 30-lot subdivision on the west side of the city.
If approved, a 5.65-acre lot at the intersection of Fifth Street and Black Tooth Way will be rezoned from business to a planned unit development and divided into 30 smaller lots.
Those lots will form Doug Carlton’s proposed Sheridan Ranch Planned Unit Development. In his application to the city, Carlton stated his vision for Sheridan Ranch was to “provide a quality-built home at a price range that Sheridan’s young professionals and those looking to downsize can afford.”
Homes in the subdivision will range in size from 2,175 to 2,849 square feet with building height not to exceed 30 feet, according to Carlton.
The individual homes will be owned privately with the surrounding land owned in common and managed through a homeowners association, according to the city’s Community Development Director Wade Sanner.
Houses will be accessed through a private road. On-the-road parking will not be permitted due to the road’s narrow width of 25 feet, Sanner said.
Several additional subdivisions will be considered by the council during tonight’s meeting. These include the Ironwood City-County Subdivision, which will divide 6.44 acres into two lots; and the Rougeau Minor Subdivision, which will subdivide 0.33 acres into four lots and one outlot.
The new subdivisions are part of the city’s ongoing work to provide adequate and affordable housing for residents. During a council work session June 15, Sanner mentioned the city was considering collaborating with the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority and Sheridan County to conduct a housing study.
“It’s a joint effort between the three of us to look at the housing stock for the entire county, primarily focused on the municipalities — Dayton, Ranchester, and our primary focus will be on Sheridan,” Sanner said. “What housing we need, what we’re lacking and attainable housing strategies as well.”
The city council will consider appropriating $10,000 toward the housing study during tonight’s meeting.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
City staff recommends the council accept a $978,271 bid from Simon Contractors for mill and overlay work on streets including West 11th Street, Clarendon Avenue, Marion Street and Adair Avenue.
Simon was one of two bids for the project. Simon’s bid is well below the engineer’s estimate of $1.1 million for the project, City Engineer Hanns Mercer said.
Staff also recommends accepting a $201,767 bid from Fletcher Construction for construction of a sidewalk on the west side of Mydland Road. Fletcher was one of two bids for the project.
Council will consider, on first reading, a franchise agreement between the city and Clarity Telecom LLC. Under the agreement, Clarity will be allowed to run its broadband infrastructure within the city’s rights-of-way and provide service to the city. In return, the city will receive a franchise fee of 5% of the company’s gross revenues. The agreement has a term of 10 years, with an automatic extension of five years.
The agreement is similar to those held with other utility companies including Charter Communications, which is currently the only broadband service in Sheridan.
The agreement with Charter brings in over $205,000 to the city annually, according to city utilities director Dan Roberts. While Roberts doesn’t expect the Clarity agreement to bring in that much at first, he said the agreement could be valuable in providing Sheridan citizens with another broadband option.
“This new franchise will provide competition,” Roberts said. “It won’t necessarily increase revenues…But it’s really providing competition for the broadband in both speeds and costs.”