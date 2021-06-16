SHERIDAN — Sheridan broke records with the heat yesterday.
The 107-degree Fahrenheit peak earned Sheridan its all-time hottest day in history, according to U.S. National Weather Service Billings Office.
Brandenberg, Montana, was the hottest in the region at 111 degrees, hitting its second-hottest day in history.
A "cool front" swept in Tuesday evening, bringing temperatures back down to 85 degrees as a high for Wednesday. While dry conditions are expected the rest of the week, weather officials expect a chance of showers and cooler air for Saturday night and Sunday.