image

Dale Brown catches his breath after the Resolution 5K in 2017. With a high of only 12 degrees, moisture from his breath turned to frost on his clothes.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Those looking to kick off the new year with a little exercise will have that opportunity through Sheridan Recreation District's Resolution 5K set for Saturday.

The race will start at 9 a.m., but for those looking to register that morning can sign up beginning at 8:30 a.m. Preregistration is also available online via the recreation district's website — sheridanrecreation.com — or at the district's office in Thorne-Rider Park.

The cost to participate is $10 per person.

A prize raffle will take place after the race, which will start and end at Thorne-Rider Park.

