SHERIDAN — Those looking to kick off the new year with a little exercise will have that opportunity through Sheridan Recreation District's Resolution 5K set for Saturday.
The race will start at 9 a.m., but for those looking to register that morning can sign up beginning at 8:30 a.m. Preregistration is also available online via the recreation district's website — sheridanrecreation.com — or at the district's office in Thorne-Rider Park.
The cost to participate is $10 per person.
A prize raffle will take place after the race, which will start and end at Thorne-Rider Park.