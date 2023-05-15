WGFD Kid Initative_JC 001.jpg
A successful youth hunter at the annual Bud Love Youth Pheasant Hunt. Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area is owned and managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and is located outside Buffalo. It hosts a youth-only pheasant hunt each November on the third Saturday. The day is set aside to allow youth hunters the opportunity to harvest pheasants. For many youth, this is one of their first hunts.

 Courtesy Photo | Christina Schmidt

SHERIDAN — Wildlife Habitat Management Areas in the Sheridan Region remain closed to human presence to protect wintering big game from disturbance, but will begin opening in mid-May.

The Game and Fish Department manages five WHMAs along the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains — Ed O. Taylor and Ellis near Kaycee, Bud Love outside of Buffalo, Amsden Creek outside of Dayton and Kerns near the Montana state line. These areas were acquired by the Game and Fish Commission to provide habitat for wintering elk and other wildlife. 

