SHERIDAN — The crafters arrived at the Downtown Sheridan Association office early Saturday morning, with bags and baskets tucked under their arms. Pulling yarn and thread, knitting needles and crochet hooks, unfinished shawls and incomplete embroidery from their baskets and bags, the women set to work on their projects.
The Fiber House’s second annual Crafting for Food Craft-a-thon had begun.
The event originated from a post on Facebook in 2021, Fiber House owner Donna Stubbs explained. A crafter posted an invitation to organize craft-a-thons across the U.S., benefiting a nationwide food bank. Stubbs liked the idea but preferred to donate to Sheridan- and Johnson-County-based food organizations.
“I wanted to make sure that we kept it local,” Stubbs said.
Stubbs chose to reformulate the event slightly, deciding to donate funds to local food organizations rather than national ones. The response was overwhelmingly positive, Stubbs said; crafters from across the region gathered to craft together, raising $1,800 for local food banks and nutrition programs.
This year, Stubbs said the crafters hoped to raise $2,000, besting last year’s total. Crafters were encouraged to accept donation pledges from friends and family — either at a flat rate or based on number of hours spent crafting — Fiber House associate and co-organizer Janet Hoxie explained, but many simply took a break from their crafting to hand wads of cash or checks to Stubbs.
The funds raised during Saturday’s frenzied crafting session will benefit the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Buffalo, the People Assistance Food Bank in Sheridan, Meals on Wheels and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Double Up initiative at the Sheridan farmers market, Hoxie said.
“And next year, we might find somebody else to donate to,” Stubbs said.
Many items in the craft-a-thon’s periphery were also donated, Hoxie said. Ridley’s Family Market donated snacks and beverages to keep the crafters’ energized while local businesses Cottonwood Kitchen and Home, Verdello, Manchester Street Coffee, The Health Nut Deli and more donated non-craft themed door prizes. Meanwhile, Stubbs and other crafters contributed handmade items and skeins of yarn to keep participants motivated.
As she cross-stitched music notes onto starched fabric, crafter Georgiann Lee explained she brought extra projects to work on during the hours-long craft-a-thon. In addition to the cross-stitch, Lee added a needlepoint project and a crewel embroidery project to her bag for the event.
“I like to keep my fingers on all the little facets of fiber arts,” Lee said.
Besides contributing to food and nutrition organizations, Lee said the craft-a-thon offered Sheridan’s crafting community a space for camaraderie and a reason to get out of the house. Rebecca Syler agreed, looking up from her half-finished knitted shawl.
Hoxie said crafting outside the house helps her focus.
“If we’re home, we don’t feel like we’re focusing on our craft,” Hoxie explained.
Other tasks — laundry, cooking, housework — are never far enough away while crafting at home, Hoxie said. At crafting events, those distractions slip away. Hoxie, too, brought several projects — a pair of knitted socks, a woven fabric basket, a piece of embellished wool appliqué — to work during Saturday’s crafting marathon.
All told, the crafters spent seven hours at work looping yarn and completing stitches during Saturday’s craft-a-thon. Whether giving time or completed projects, Stubbs said Sheridan’s crafting community is happy to donate.
“I think Sheridan is a very giving community, and crafter’s overall seem very generous,” Stubbs said.