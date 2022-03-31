SHERIDAN — During the inaugural meeting of the Sheridan County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, residents and prevention experts from across the state discussed sustainable prevention coalition models and how the county’s current assets might serve a prevention coalition.
Organized by Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins, the introductory meeting was intended to discuss past prevention efforts in Sheridan County and jumpstart thinking around future prevention, particularly in light of ongoing work by members of the Center for a Vital Community’s study circles on mental health. The meeting’s discussion included prevention of substance abuse, suicide and mental health crises.
Prevention experts Rodney Wambeam, a senior research scientist at the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, and Tracy Young, a community engagement consultant, attended the meeting to discuss the basics of coalition-building and how a coalition for prevention — of substance use, suicide, mental health crises or all of the above — might come together in Sheridan County.
A coalition is, Wambeam explained, “a concerned group of people who [come] together” to combat an issue they see as prevalent within a community. In Wyoming’s prevention circles, coalitions have come together to work on all sorts of initiatives, from decreasing underage drinking to implementing smoking ordinances, Young said.
To be successful, however, coalitions need to formulate plans of action based on demonstrable needs and follow through, Wambeam and Young explained. One of the primary models by which coalitions do this is the Strategic Prevention Framework, a circular structure developed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help coalitions implement evidence-based changes in their communities and continually evaluate their effectiveness.
The first step of this framework is assessing the community’s needs through data collection and analysis. This step, Wambeam said to the group, also involves ensuring a coalition bases its choice in organized action on data, rather than acting out of emotion or blindly adhering to policies implemented elsewhere.
In some cases, the Wyoming Survey Analysis Center collects data germane to coalition work. For example, the center recently released a fact sheet on vape use among Wyoming adults ages 18 to 29, indicating the percentage of young adults using vape products, the source of those products and why they chose to use vape products. If a coalition sought to prevent vape use among young adult through some kind of campaign, it could use data from this fact sheet to support its mission.
“We really bring prevention science…to the people,” Wambeam said. The needs assessment step asks coalitions to use or collect reliable data about their cause within their campaigns.
The next step in the Strategic Prevention Framework is mobilizing community members by inviting essential members of the community and building capacity and leadership among community volunteers, Wambeam said.
In Wyoming, Young explained, every community looks different, so community engagement must adapt to demographic factors, industries and resources at hand. For example, it would be silly to build a coalition in Gillette or other oil and gas rich areas of the state without inviting members of the energy industry to the table, the presenters said.
Then, coalition-builders move into the strategic planning phase of the framework, in which they set realistic expectations with measurable outcomes and prepare community members for the coming change, Wambeam said. This step allows coalitions to work toward their goal as a united front.
“[The plan is] a way to keep going in the right direction,” Wambeam said.
Only after the needs assessment, mobilization and planning stages are complete does implementation begin, Wambeam explained. In this stage, community members share responsibility in leveraging local resources, knowledge and skills to speak to elected officials, write policy, create programming or otherwise accomplish their goal.
Finally, the coalition evaluates its work, determining whether the changes it implemented worked and communicating its wins or losses. From there, the Strategic Prevention Framework cycle repeats itself, returning to the needs assessment stage.
This is how an effective substance abuse, mental health crisis or suicide prevention campaign is built and maintained, Young and Wambeam said.
But this process has to be tailored to the community in question to be successful, Young said.
That’s where Sheridan community members present at the coalition meeting come in. Sheridanites present, including Perkins, identified the need for coordination among organizations and agencies impacted by substance abuse — or mental health crises and suicide — in the county as well as better data sharing, analysis and presentation as primary items on the to-do list for coalition-building in Sheridan County.
LouAnn Larsen, one Sheridan resident present during the meeting and the Sheridan County visitation coordinator at Compass Center for Families, said she was more familiar with Sheridan’s mobilization landscape than she anticipated and was excited to participate in the discussion because it profoundly affects her work at Compass.
“I wasn’t sure what [kind of event] I was coming to but it was eye-opening,” Larsen said.