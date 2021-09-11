SHERIDAN — Art Baures had just started his time at Sheridan High School when two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, another crashed into the Pentagon and a fourth went down in a field in Pennsylvania.
Baures had worked for Sheridan County School District 2 since 1997, but 2001 was his first fall at the high school. He calls it a flashbulb memory — the ability to recall exactly where you were and what you were doing when something happened.
“It creates a drastic or dramatic image,” he said of the concept.
Baures remembers the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, well. It was a bluebird morning with clear skies — a Tuesday — and SCSD2 students had a late start that day so teachers could conduct training.
“I was in my classroom getting ready for the meetings with my fellow teachers, and we watched it like everyone else,” Baures recalled.
While many students across the country were already in their classrooms when the attacks unfolded, the students of SCSD2 wouldn’t be in the schools until about 10:30 a.m., midday on the East Coast. By that time, all four hijacked planes had crashed and both towers of the World Trade Center had collapsed.
“We really wondered, as we watched this unfold on TV, how many kids would come to school that day,” Baures recalled. “Do we address this? How? We knew things were happening, but we didn’t know what or why, but soon these kids were going to be in the classroom.”
He recalled thinking his first priority was to project a sense of calm without minimizing what had happened.
“We needed to make sure the kids felt safe,” he said. “All of us felt unsafe, and we wanted to provide information without dealing with the speculation that was already happening.”
When students began asking questions about people jumping from the buildings, he and other educators had to help students understand the desperation people felt.
“That was the hardest part of the day — the image and the feeling that sticks with me the most,” Baures said.
National Guard deployments
Scott Morey, 49, has been in military service for more than 26 years, having served active duty in the U.S. Army and continuing to serve in the Wyoming Army National Guard.
He had just finished an overnight shift in the Cheyenne Emergency Department and was sitting down to have a cup of coffee at home when he heard the news. He now works as a physician assistant in orthopedic surgery in Sheridan.
Since 2001, he has had to send soldiers off in support of military operations that followed the attacks, and he has also deployed himself.
“This has taken time away from my family. I have watched and dealt with soldiers and their families who have had difficulties during and following deployments,” Morey said when asked how 9/11 impacted his life. “ All of these issues and many more associated with these multiple deployments have deeply impacted who I am today and how I progress in the future.”
To him, 9/11 showed how separate the U.S. often is from the rest of the world.
“I think 9/11 showed the world that there are bad people out there who do not and will never agree with the American culture, nor will the American culture agree with some of their lifestyles,” Morey said. “We, the American people, are willing and ready to stand up for our beliefs for what is right and wrong and not stand idly by.”
Now a parent of a Marine
Jarod Martin, 47, was in his late 20s when the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, happened. He had worked a late shift the night before so was sleeping late. He had been hitting the snooze button on his alarm clock, but after the second time the radio came on, he realized there was no music playing, only talking. So he got up to figure out what was going on.
He said the aftermath of the attacks didn’t change a lot in his day-to-day life; he didn’t travel much so didn’t see the changes in security like others did.
“I feel the more general feeling was the change in knowing our country had been attacked on our soil was what really impacted me,” Martin said. “Knowing that this could happen even with all the intelligence and military spending was a realization that there is no way to protect against everything.”
This week, Martin traveled to California to watch his son graduate from being a recruit in training to being a Marine at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.
“I am proud of him for choosing to serve,” Martin said. “I will always be nervous about war and conflicts. I am aware he will possibly be in harm’s way and that worries me for him.
“I think it’s noble he wants to be part of something bigger in his life,” he added. “I have known since 9/11 that the chances of conflict and danger to him and his generation are very real. I have had friends and relatives serve since 9/11 overseas and am aware of the risks our service members take.”
Jarod said choosing who the enemies are is a “tough and subjective” task, but he hopes U.S. leaders are making good choices about where they send troops, who they support and how they support other nations.
Barely a memory
Gabe Legler, a firefighter with Sheridan Fire-Rescue, lived in Arizona on Sept. 11, 2001. He was 7 years old and had just woken up to get ready for school. His parents had the TV turned on and he recalls watching the second plane hit the World Trade Center.
He and his parents watched the news until his bus came to take him to school.
“Every year in school we paid special attention to what happened on that day,” Legler recalled. “My teachers would ask us if we remembered that day and what it was like as a young kid to hear that sort of news. As I got further into high school it seemed that most kids that were a grade below me didn't remember that day.”
While Legler said he had wanted to be a firefighter since he was young, he does think the terrorist attacks played a part in his decision to pursue the career.
“I still can't imagine what it was like for all of the first responders when they looked up at the building before going in to try to help people,” he said.
From current event to history
Baures still remembers the day the 9/11 attacks went from being a current event to an event in history he taught.
“The day it happened… I came in and like every year after the attacks, I asked the kids where they were when it happened,” Baures said. “Everyone has that flashbulb memory. But they looked at me like I was crazy. They were 3 or 4 years old when it happened and they didn’t have that memory.”
Now, Baures and many other teachers who recall Sept. 11, 2001, with vivid detail, have to supply the details of what happened that day. They often use personal memories to teach.
“It’s like what my teachers taught me about the JFK assassination,” Baures said. “I remember them telling me their stories of where they were. I kept thinking, ‘wow, that was a long time ago, you’re pretty old.’ Now I’m that guy.”
Baures said the Professional Learning Communities at SHS allowed social studies teachers at the high school to talk through their plans for remembering the day this year. They use concrete examples of how the world changed after that day — and in particular, how the U.S. government changed after that day.
The Department of Homeland Security was formed. The Transportation Security Administration was created. The US Patriot Act was signed.
“All of a sudden a president who had no intention of being a wartime president, or of increasing the size of government, had to grow government — and significantly,” Baures said. “We wanted the government to do something. To protect us.”
Now, when there is such heightened distrust of government, Baures said it is interesting to discuss a time when perspectives differed.
“We were truly one nation,” Baures recalled. “Race, politics, economic disparity — all those things — they were less prominent. We all pitched in. We all wanted to feel safe and we all wanted to help. We became compassionate and sympathetic to other people because we all shared this common experience. … It’s good we commemorate what happened and that we don’t forget.”