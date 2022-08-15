Fair Sale001.jpg
The bleachers are filled with local businesses and families for the Sheridan County Youth Livestock Sale Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Imagine walking near the arena, hearing the lightning-paced bidding announced by the auctioneer. Imagine businesses battling to buy the finest cow or pig. Imagine the buzz from the crowd as they watch the animals be paraded around the arena.

This event is known as the Sheridan County Youth Livestock Sale, where 4-H and FFA members march their show animals around the arena to be auctioned. The auction acts as the last hurrah for showmanship, with local youth selling their livestock projects to a long list of buyers. Restaurants, in particular, make it a goal to use that locally-raised meat toward feeding the community.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

