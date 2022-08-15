SHERIDAN — Imagine walking near the arena, hearing the lightning-paced bidding announced by the auctioneer. Imagine businesses battling to buy the finest cow or pig. Imagine the buzz from the crowd as they watch the animals be paraded around the arena.
This event is known as the Sheridan County Youth Livestock Sale, where 4-H and FFA members march their show animals around the arena to be auctioned. The auction acts as the last hurrah for showmanship, with local youth selling their livestock projects to a long list of buyers. Restaurants, in particular, make it a goal to use that locally-raised meat toward feeding the community.
In 2021, Sackett’s Market bought beef to utilize in the business.
“This is a nice way for us to showcase the beef that is available in Sheridan,” Sackett’s Market owner Kalvin Eisenach said. “It is a great way to showcase talent as well within our youth.”
Eisenach stressed his passion for highlighting the dedication the 4-H and FFA members have put into taking care of the animal leading up to the auction. One year, Eisenach assisted a girl in paying for college by buying her project.
Likewise, senior in 4-H Keira Benedict plans to use the money she earns from her pig this year toward college and car expenses. Benedict has been in 4-H for nine years, selling an animal each year. She started after seeing her brother’s success within the program, which inspired her to do just as well.
In 2021, Benedict sold ducks to Trubuilt Builders, Cowboy State Bank and Vacutech as well as a pig to In Yarak Construction.
The Pony Grill and Bar also makes it a point to help out the youth in Sheridan. Typically, owners of the restaurant — Amanda and Tye Bach — will purchase swine and beef. Both are processed with a Food and Drug Administration-approved facility, with the beef going to feed the customers at the restaurant. The family has found that one swine is not enough to supply the restaurant, so instead they make use of the meat in their home.
“We do this for the community,” Amanda Bach said. “We love to encourage kids to be a part of this great organization.”
Although the moment can be sorrowful for many 4-H members, the sold animals bring new life to the community, feeding families around Sheridan.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.