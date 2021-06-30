SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Rotary Club purchased one original gutter bin located in front of 100 S. Main St. and held a dedication last Wednesday, as the fourth rotary club in the state to sponsor a gutter bin project.
Sheridan gutter bins have prevented over 3,100 pounds of stormwater pollution from entering the Goose Creek watershed since 2016, and one gutter bin prevents an average of 120 pounds of pollution per year from entering the watershed.
The City of Sheridan purchased the first gutter bin to prevent road sediment from entering the stream, while the Sheridan Rotary Club sponsored a fishing derby to help pay for its gutter bin project.
The Sheridan Rotary Club also purchased seven drop inlet filters to be placed near Kendrick Park.