SHERIDAN — The eighth annual Souper Bowl food drive, staffed and sponsored by AARP’s Sheridan Community Action Team netted an estimated 1,100 pounds of food for local food banks in the Sheridan County area in February.

The event was held to help restock food pantries in Sheridan County, including the People's Assistance Food Bank, the Salvation Army and the Volunteers of America homeless food pantry.

