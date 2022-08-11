Holloway

Sgt. Tyler Holloway of the 115 Field Artillery Brigade in the Wyoming Army National Guard is announced the winner of the non-commission officer of the year category for the National Best Warrior Competition. Fourteen Army National Guard competitors across the U.S. came to Tennessee to compete in the 2022 All-Guard National Best Warrior Competition held July 22-29, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Pfc. Rachael Tofflemeyer, U.S. Army National Guard

SHERIDAN — Sgt. Tyler Holloway, a fire support specialist with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade in the Wyoming Army National Guard, was named top Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in the Army National Guard. He earned this distinction by winning the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition held July 22-29 in Tennessee.

Sgt. Spencer Fayles, a combat medic with the 144th Area Support Medical Co. in the Utah Army National Guard, was named top Soldier of the Year for the competition.

