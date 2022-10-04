SHERIDAN — IMPACT 307, Sheridan’s business incubator, announced the finalists for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition Tuesday.
The following is a brief summary of each finalist, including the company name, the entrepreneur, and their business idea:
Gannett Health, Louisa Crosby
A mobile, advocacy-focused direct primary care medical practice focusing on prevention and access for patients locally and across underserved areas of Wyoming.
I Call Shotgun, Alaina Gross and Izzy Haas
Activities and games with a related app that provide safe and legal entertainment for young adults in small towns.
Cannoli Bliss, Marissa Logan
A specialty bakery providing Italian desserts and savory items, including gluten and sugar free options, to food lovers across the mountain west.
O. clarkii Reels, Zac Sexton, Rodney Fought and Brad Williams
Developer of a premium, semi-automatic fly reel that contains numerous features not available on any reel being sold in North America.
HorseWell, Megan Welles
myofascial blade designed for horse massage that can be used by horse owners to treat muscle soreness in performance horses.
Solid Hitch, Darwin Williamson
A trailer hitch innovation that is designed to eliminate annoying rattles and excessive play while improving safety for anyone that tows trailers behind a vehicle.
Each finalist will present at the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night, scheduled for November 1, 5:30 PM at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, with an opportunity to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund established for the event.
This year’s Challenge attracted 61 applicants, a 50% increase from 2021, which made the task of selecting semifinalists difficult for the local entrepreneur judge panel assembled for the competition. After reviewing the applications, 12 plans were selected, and each semifinalist had an opportunity to present their ideas and meet the judges in person. Six finalists were then selected by the panel.
Sheridan continues to be a leader in the state for the number of entrepreneur competition business ideas submitted and enthusiasm for launching new ventures. “Not only will each of our finalists pursue launch and growth of their businesses, but we’ve seen a high level of commitment from Challenge applicants to follow through on their business ideas. Whether they progress or not, IMPACT 307 can help each entrepreneur develop their plans and highlight resources that may be available to them”, said Scot Rendall, Director of IMPACT Sheridan.
The finalists will spend the next month working with IMPACT Sheridan to continue to develop their plans and respond to judge questions and feedback that were provided during the semifinal round. In addition to the possibility of seed funding, Pitch Night will allow each of them to showcase and promote their ideas to a live audience. Livestreaming of the event will once again be offered by Sheridan Media for those community members not attending in person.