Five contestants presented business plans as part of the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — IMPACT 307, Sheridan’s business incubator, announced the finalists for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition Tuesday.

The following is a brief summary of each finalist, including the company name, the entrepreneur, and their business idea:

