SHERIDAN — Meet the chef behind "The Ucross Cookbook" at a special signing at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts on Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cindy Brooks has cooked for award-winning visual artists, writers, choreographers, composers and more on the Ucross Foundation ranch in northern Wyoming since 2009. "The Ucross Cookbook" features her most popular recipes and stories, in addition to landscape photographs and creative essays by 10 alumni artists.
Sheridan Stationery is located at 535 N. Main St.