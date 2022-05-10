SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts will host a spring story and craft event May 14 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The local bookstore will present gardening-inspired stories. Then, participants will craft a colorful flower to take home, as well as a special gift from friends at Landon’s Greenhouse. As always, there will be treats for the children attending and coffee courtesy of Manchester Street Coffee.
For more information, contact the bookstore at 307-674-8080 or stop by the shop at 535 N. Main St.