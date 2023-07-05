SHERIDAN — Where’s Waldo? In Sheridan, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting 25 local businesses throughout downtown this July. Find Waldo Local is a free, family-friendly summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses, including Sheridan Stationery, Books & Gifts, Kid Curious, The Chocolate Tree, Once Upon a Story, Urban Thrift and many more.
Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo in Sheridan!” stamp card at Sheridan Stationery. This contains the names of all the participating sites. With each Waldo you find, you can get your card signed by the participating shop. Collecting store signatures at all 25 businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into prize drawings for Waldo books and other prizes provided by participating businesses.