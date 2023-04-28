SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts will participate in the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day.
Stop in Saturday for giveaways, drawings and special promotions.
Independent Bookstore Day was established to celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community.
This year, there are more than 900 stores participating across the country. Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts remains open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 535 N. Main St. in Sheridan.
Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization, that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers, and to assist in expanding the community of the book.