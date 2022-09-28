SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery Books & Gifts will be hosting three authors at one book signing event Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
Sheridan authors Penny Zeller and Madisyn Carlin will be joined by Casper author Gayle Irwin to sing copies of their new books and visit with their readers.
Penny Zeller is known for her heartfelt stories of faith and her passion to impact lives for Christ through fiction. Her newest novel is "Forgotten Memories."
Madisyn Carlin is a new author and weaves tales of redemption, faith and action in her stories. Deceived is the first of her series, the "Deception Trilogy."
Gayle Irwin writes contemporary romance that weaves pet rescues into her stories in the "Pet Rescue Romance" series.
This event is open to the public.