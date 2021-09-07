SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts will host two book signings this week.
Friday, from 4-6 p.m., the store will host author and artist Chris Rogers.
Rogers has published nine novels, five short-story collections and a nonfiction book for writers.
For Friday’s event, the store will feature “Here Lies a Wicked Man and Here Lies a Brazen Woman,” and offering a free gift with purchase.
Along with the book signing, Rogers will donate one of her art pieces to be on a silent auction to raise funds for the Sheridan Youth Choir. Bids may be submitted at the store throughout the week.
On Saturday, from 1-3 p.m., the store will also host Brooke May for the release of her newest book, “Taking Flight.”
May is a Sheridan native who uses Wyoming and Montana as the main setting for many of her books.
Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts is located at 535 N. Main St.