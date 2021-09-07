Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery
Nick and Jessica Bohnsack, the new owners of Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery, stand in front of the old Cosner Construction Company building, the site of their new storefront Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts will host two book signings this week.

Friday, from 4-6 p.m., the store will host author and artist Chris Rogers.

Rogers has published nine novels, five short-story collections and a nonfiction book for writers.

For Friday’s event, the store will feature “Here Lies a Wicked Man and Here Lies a Brazen Woman,” and offering a free gift with purchase.

Along with the book signing, Rogers will donate one of her art pieces to be on a silent auction to raise funds for the Sheridan Youth Choir. Bids may be submitted at the store throughout the week.

On Saturday, from 1-3 p.m., the store will also host Brooke May for the release of her newest book, “Taking Flight.”

May is a Sheridan native who uses Wyoming and Montana as the main setting for many of her books.

Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts is located at 535 N. Main St.

