SHERIDAN — Wyoming children's book author Casey Rislov will sign copies of her books at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts at 3:30 p.m. March 3.
Rislov has six award winning children's books. "Time Together, Time Well Spent!" was her debut book. "Love is Forever" has gained international attention for its beautiful way to talk about loss. "Come In: Open the Doors to You" encourages children to try new things. Her latest book "LOVE" is a picture book for the youngest of children to introduce the concept of connection
While in town, Rislov will also visit local elementary schools.
For more information about the book signing, contact Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts at 307-674-8080 or stop by the shop at 535 N. Main St.