SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts will host holiday story times throughout the month of December.
All are welcome to listen in as Santa’s elves share festive stories with little ones each Saturday.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
Children planning to attend are also encouraged to bring their letters to Santa for a magical surprise from the jolly guy himself on the last Saturday event.
The shop also has a letter-writing station set up each day for visitors to the store to get their requests into Santa.
Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery is located at 535 N. Main St.