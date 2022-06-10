SHERIDAN — Gillette College recently recognized students named to its honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester. Gillette College has three honor roll lists: the President’s Honor Roll, Vice President’s Honor Roll, and the Part-Time Honor Roll. Ellie Bard of Sheridan was named to the President’s Honor Roll.
The 52 students who earned a place on the President’s Honor Roll earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with 12 or more credit hours. The Vice President’s Honor Roll includes 48 students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with 12 or more credit hours. Finally, the 35 students named to the Part-Time Honor Roll earned a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with at least six credit hours.