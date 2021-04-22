SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Chapter of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America announced Ashley Reilly, a junior at Sheridan High School, has been selected as a winner in the National Society of Colonial Dames of America Congressional Essay Contest.
Reilly, 17, was the only student to enter from Wyoming and was one of four students nationwide who won top marks of 99%. She has been invited to attend a Washington Workshops Congressional Seminar in June in Washington, D.C., a weeklong citizenship program for secondary schools.
Since 1977, the National Patriotic Service Committee of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America has conducted an annual national essay contest. The winner of the contest receives full scholarships to attend a June session of The Washington Workshops Congressional Seminar in Washington, D.C. Normally scheduled for June, the 2021 Congressional Seminal has unfortunately been postponed due to COVID-19, and will be rescheduled at a later date.
The goal of the essay contest is to teach and stimulate an awareness of U.S. citizenship and its privileges, opportunities and responsibilities. A different essay topic is selected each year. Candidates in this year’s contest were asked to support retaining the Electoral College, which was established in the U.S. Constitution as the election process for the president and vice president or propose and support another system to operate in its place.
"I want to give a big thanks to my teacher Mr. Thomas and We The People organization for helping me discover my passion for government," Reilly said.
Reilly said she is excited about the workshop in Washington, D.C. A highlight of the workshop is a tour of the National Archives, where she will have the chance to view the Declaration of Independence and other documents of historical importance. She said she is also looking forward to the opportunity to meet a number of political notables who will be addressing the workshop.
Reilly is involved in many school activities at Sheridan High School, including We The People, National Honors Society, Model United Nations, Spanish Club and yearbook. She also volunteers in a Rotary program called Interact Club, which encourages students and Rotary members to participate in community activities. Her interests include political science, writing, English, art and travel.
Reilly said she would love to attend New York University to study law, political science or education. In the vein of her political science studies, Reilly aspires to hold public office, with a goal of representing our state in the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives. While she loves Wyoming, Reilly would love to see a bit of the rest of the planet as time and opportunity permit.