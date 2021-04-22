Today

Windy with showers this evening with mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Windy with showers this evening with mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.