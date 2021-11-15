SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Suicide Prevention Coalition progressed its plans to create a biweekly support group for survivors of suicide loss, discussed plans to potentially bring additional mental health services to Sheridan and considered other strategies for improving community mental health at a board meeting Thursday.
Suicide survivors are family members or friends of a person who has died by suicide. According to previous reporting by The Sheridan Press, Sheridan used to host a survivors of suicide support group, hosted by Clay Pot Counseling, but it ended due to lack of participation.
According to Sheridan Community Prevention Manager Ann Perkins, the support group is currently seeking a mental health provider to facilitate support group meetings. The provider’s compensation, the coalition determined Thursday, will be based on experience and education.
The coalition also decided to host the support group biweekly, rather than monthly. Waiting a month for support, coalition members decided, was just too long.
“Hopefully, people are going to want to make that connection [in the support group],” said coalition member Cal Furnish, “and a month is a long time to wait.”
The coalition’s budget, Perkins said, would be able to finance the support group for at least a year.
According to Perkins, the coalition also hopes to host a screening of a suicide-loss-related film and a community hike in partnership with the Sheridan Community Land Trust and Wyoming Wilderness Association.
The coalition also considered attempts to implement a mental health program currently operating in Teton County, Idaho. The Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition offers six free counseling sessions for residents in need of mental health services.
“That would be really amazing…” Perkins said, “[A] really an innovative way to do mental health.”
Whether this model would work in Sheridan, Perkins said, remains to be seen. The commission was unsure whether there are enough providers with enough time in the Sheridan area to provide this type of free and wide-reaching mental health care.
A potential solution to this problem, Sheridan High School psychologist Dr. Tom Schnatterbeck said, would be contracting with mental health providers around Wyoming to provide telehealth services for Sheridan residents. So long as these providers are licensed in the state of Wyoming, Schnatterbeck said, they would be able to provide mental health services to Sheridan residents over the phone or via video chat.
Ultimately, the coalition decided to wait for direction from the Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College’s study circles on mental health. The study circles, which will host an action forum to improve mental health services in Sheridan County Monday at 6:30 p.m., may come up with a plan to provide free mental health services in Sheridan, Perkins said.
The next Suicide Prevention Coalition meeting will be held Dec. 9 from 12 to 1 p.m. Rather than discussing their standard items of business via Zoom, however, the coalition will meet in person at the Wesleyan Church for lunch and fellowship.
“Whatever we can do to pull in a broader base of helpers [for the Suicide Prevention Coalition] is a great idea…” Furnish said in response to the coalition’s special meeting next month. “I see that as critical.”