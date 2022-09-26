SHERIDAN — Sheridan Sundowner Lions Club held its big fundraiser for 2022 on Sept. 17 on the gravel roads around Wyarno.
In conjunction with the event, there was a raffle for a bicycle from the Sheridan Bicycle Company. All of the profit from this event goes to help people with vision problems.
The local Lions Club helps provides eye exams and glasses for children whose families cannot afford them. Sheridan's club, along with the Big Horn and Story Lions Clubs, also provide vision screenings in many area schools for preschool through first grade children. In addition, the clubs support and donate to annual schools for the visually impaired at the Allen H. Stewart Lions Camp on Casper Mountain, Leader Dogs for the Blind and Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank in the Denver area.
All the rides started and finished at the Wyarno Bar and Grill. There were 51 signed up for the rides, which were all over 50% on non-paved roads back in the hills. The weather was cooperative, with great temperatures and no wind or rain. Local riders competed with cyclists from Billings, Montana, Cody, Denver, Colorado, Gillette and South Dakota, among others.
Top finishers in each category included:
• Dan Burke, 80 mile ride
• Becky Cooper, 80 mile ride
• Tim Cahhal, 50 mile ride
• Sierra Karras, 50 mile ride
• Gene Kauffman, 25 mile ride
• Sara Tarver, 25 mile ride
Family members, Lions work crew and the riders enjoyed lunch at the Wyarno Bar and Grill after the race. With the help of Jordan and Calie LeDuc of Sheridan Bicycle Company, Erik Kulvinskas — Big Shifter Web Design — and the professional timing of “It’s Your Race," the Sheridan Lions said the group and the riders were happy with the event.
During lunch, raffle tickets were drawn for the second part of our fundraising efforts. Winners included:
• First prize, VIDA Bike, Whitney Weborg
• Second prize, $300 gift card to Sheridan Bicycle Company, Tim Bialek
• Third prize, $100 gift card to Rib & Chop House, Dennis Anderson and Amber Maloney.
Next year's Mane Event Gravel Grinder is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 16, 2023.