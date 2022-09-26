09-26-22 gravel grinder.jpg

Participants in the Mane Event Gravel Grinder bicycle race enjoy the ride Saturday, Sept. 26, 2022. The Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club hosted the event.

 Courtesy photo | Gail Vanderpoel

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Sundowner Lions Club held its big fundraiser for 2022 on Sept. 17 on the gravel roads around Wyarno.

In conjunction with the event, there was a raffle for a bicycle from the Sheridan Bicycle Company. All of the profit from this event goes to help people with vision problems.

