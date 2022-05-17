SHERIDAN — Held April 16-22, 2022, at Big Sky Resort, Montana, national academy brought together a record 460 snowsports professionals from across the United States and Canada with fresh snow this year.
Antelope Butte is a Professional Ski Instructors of America — American Association of Snowboard Instructors member school and sent three Sheridan-area telemark skiers to the academy this year.
The annual PSIA-AASI event gives member instructors the opportunity to train with the 37 men and women selected for the national team from among the best instructors in the country. Each team member specializes in one of five disciplines — adaptive, alpine, cross-country, snowboard or telemark.
Steve and Patty Tobi, both of whom attained the highest level of Telemark certification (Level 3) last season, are proponents of the national academy.
“It’s an opportunity to expand your teaching toolkit while enjoying the camaraderie of professional instructors from all across the country,” Steve Tobi said.
Christy Lohof, Antelope Butte snowsports director, attended for the first time.
“It was the opportunity of a lifetime,” Lohof said. “The instruction is technically outstanding and the teaching style is truly inspirational.”
PSIA-AASI sponsors and equipment representatives also attend with gear, from locally-made skis to indoor ski simulators. Lohof and the Tobis said they are excited to expand telemark instruction at Antelope Butte and to add the newest gear to the rental shop next season. In addition, Antelope Butte hopes to send more instructors to the academy in 2023.