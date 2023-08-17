1-3 chess club 2web.jpg
Fourth-grader Kasen Cox cleans up his chess pieces at the end of the lunch period Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan will host the Wyoming championship chess tournament Sept. 23-24.

“We’re excited to be holding the Wyoming Championship Chess Tournament in Sheridan this year,” said Brian Walker, president of the Wyoming Chess Association. “Sheridan has a very active chess community and is the new host of the Wyoming Chess Library located at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Sheridan will host a world-class state championship tournament this year.”

