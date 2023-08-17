SHERIDAN — Sheridan will host the Wyoming championship chess tournament Sept. 23-24.
“We’re excited to be holding the Wyoming Championship Chess Tournament in Sheridan this year,” said Brian Walker, president of the Wyoming Chess Association. “Sheridan has a very active chess community and is the new host of the Wyoming Chess Library located at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Sheridan will host a world-class state championship tournament this year.”
This is the first year that the Wyoming Chess Association is holding the statewide tournament in Sheridan. The Wyoming Chess Association board voted to move the tournament to Sheridan after the Sheridan Chess Association hosted the largest tournament in Wyoming history last May. The 2022 championship tournament was held in Casper.
The Wyoming Championship Chess Tournament will be open only to Wyoming residents and will determine who will the men’s and women’s 2023 Wyoming state champions. The tournament will be held at the Ramada Plaza Conference Center in Sheridan. Wyoming residents can register for the tournament at wyomingchess.com or at SheridanChess.com. The tournament is open to all levels of players each of whom will play three games on Saturday and two on Sunday morning.
“If you enjoy playing chess and live in Wyoming, this will be a great tournament to attend,” added Walker. “Even if you are a beginner player and haven’t ever played in a tournament, give it a try. This will be fun and welcoming for all players.”