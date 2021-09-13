SHERIDAN — Local members of Healthy Wyoming will host a candlelight vigil in Sheridan to honor and remember individuals who have died and are suffering because they cannot afford health care.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney Commons. All are invited to attend.
The vigil in Sheridan is part of a series of events hosted by the Healthy Wyoming coalition in communities across the state this month.
“Wyoming is experiencing a healthcare crisis, with tens of thousands of adults unable to afford basic care,” Sheridan resident Grace Cannon said. “The human cost of this crisis is staggering, and it impacts all of us. But this cost is rarely acknowledged in public. Families and friends are too often left to grieve and struggle in isolation as their loved ones suffer and die. We’re hoping to change that.”