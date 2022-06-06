SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center will temporarily change access to services typically addressed in urgent care beginning June 13, to shift staff currently assigned there to support other patient care areas.
Veterans will still be able to access walk-in care provided by the primary care teams from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for non-emergency issues.
According to VA officials, the best way for veterans to access this care is to call ahead to their patient care team by using 307-672-3473, then choose option No. 2 twice. However, if an advance call is not possible, veterans may come to Building 71 where they normally check in for regular medical care appointments.
VA officials said safe patient care is the VA’s first priority, which requires appropriate staffing to be in place. The nationwide nursing shortage and departure of nursing staff locally has caused significant overtime for the Sheridan VA’s current nurses.
“These national and local issues have evolved over time and the Sheridan VA Health Care System leadership team has continued to look for temporary and long-term solutions for this fluid situation,” a press release stated. “The key is hiring qualified professionals to fill those positions, and even though new nursing staff are currently going through the orientation process, there are still significant hiring needs.”
Staff currently assigned to the Urgent Care department, along with some nursing staff in other medical units will be temporarily reassigned to other areas of the facility to meet patient care needs and maintain a healthy workload for nursing staff. Some inpatient medical units will also have a decrease in patient census (determined by current averages of patient use) to support the balance of care and staffing, VA officials said.