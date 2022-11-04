SHERIDAN — The Sheridan and Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Health Care System leadership teams are joining with Veterans Benefits Administration regional leadership to share information about the PACT Act in a telephone town hall Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
Many veterans enrolled in the two health care systems will receive phone call invitations to take part, however anyone is able to join using the following phone number at the scheduled time: 833-380-0708.
Join the town hall to hear from local VA leaders and get your questions answered about this new law and how it benefits veterans in our area.
It is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Named in honor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a decorated combat medic who died from a rare form of lung cancer, this historic legislation will help deliver more timely benefits and services to more than 5 million veterans — across all generations — who may have been impacted by toxic exposures while serving our country.