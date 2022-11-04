American Flag
Buy Now
Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan and Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Health Care System leadership teams are joining with Veterans Benefits Administration regional leadership to share information about the PACT Act in a telephone town hall Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.

Many veterans enrolled in the two health care systems will receive phone call invitations to take part, however anyone is able to join using the following phone number at the scheduled time: 833-380-0708.

Tags

Recommended for you