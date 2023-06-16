Karz Rod Run Standalones 003.jpg
Jim Gooch decorated the shifter knob of his 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Super Sport with an old Coors Light tap handle during the Karz Rod Run Saturday, July 2, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System team will host the 32nd annual KARZ Club Car Show and Rod Run on the medical center campus July 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the 200+ car show, attendees will experience a festive family-friendly atmosphere with food trucks, a veteran art show, live music, information about VA services, a chainsaw carving demonstration, an alpaca petting zoo and more. 

