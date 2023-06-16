SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System team will host the 32nd annual KARZ Club Car Show and Rod Run on the medical center campus July 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to the 200+ car show, attendees will experience a festive family-friendly atmosphere with food trucks, a veteran art show, live music, information about VA services, a chainsaw carving demonstration, an alpaca petting zoo and more.
The KARZ Club historically holds this event on Main Street in Sheridan, but construction this year has prompted the need for a different location, so VA leadership and staff will host the annual community event.
Music will be performed by local group Cruisin’ and there will be a wide selection of food trucks. Food and drink vendors currently include Curds of Wyoming, Catering by Bino’s, Pete’s Za, Java Gypsy, Moo Moo’s Frozen Treats, Kettle Crazy, Cowboy Creamery and Henry’s Kitchen. Community organizations represented include Sheridan Elks Lodge #520, Wyoming Army National Guard, Reserve Component Transition Assistance, VFW Post 1560 Auxiliary, American Legion Post #7 Auxiliary, AARP Wyoming, Bookcliff Alpacas and the list keeps growing.
Whether you use paint, leather, metal or a variety of other creative tools, the Sheridan VA staff asks for entries.
The event will offer a public showing of art created by veterans, from a range of more than 100 categories. There is no cost to take part and art displayed may also be entered in the annual Sheridan VA Health Care System’s competition in the fall. Deadline to take part in the public art show at the event June 23.