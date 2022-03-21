SHERIDAN — Two local nurses were recognized for their service to the community recently.
Registered nurse Carrie Pender was nominated by a veteran for a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, a nationwide program adopted by the Department of Veterans Affairs and community hospitals alike to help recognize nurses and the impact their care has on patients and families.
“Carrie saw in me a man that had given up on life,” a veteran wrote in his nomination of Pender. “She encouraged me to see that my life was not over.”
The veteran added Pender allowed him to find the strength for recovery following his battle with COVID-19.
Registered nurses may be recognized by patients, family members, clinicians, other nurses or other staff who experience or observe the excellent clinical and compassionate care provided to veterans.
“The DAISY award reminded me of why I became a nurse and how much of an impact a nurse can have,” said Pender, who works nights on the Sheridan Veteran Affairs Health Care System’s medical unit. “Sometimes I forget that. I thank the vet for nominating me, because to be there for my vets is the most important thing for me. I’m glad I was able to help him through his difficult time.”
Some nurses are nominated by their patients, while others like previous DAISY Award winner Kathy Stoffel, are nominated by a VA teammate. Julie Jackson recognized Stoffel for continuously going above and beyond to care and advocate for veterans and their families she serves as a home health nurse.
“She is constantly looking at how she can holistically serve the veteran and preserve the veteran’s dignity, rather than just ‘doing her job’ and leaving the home,” Jackson wrote on Stoffel’s nomination. “She continuously looks for new or creative ways to improve veterans’ lives.”
Stoffel also advocates for the veterans’ families who may be expressing burnout by helping connect them with a social worker and explore respite care services. Contacting veteran providers, obtaining needed equipment in the home, plus reconciling medications with pharmacists, while all part of the job, are more than that for Stoffel.
Her appreciation for veterans stems from her own family’s military ties, specifically her grandfather, a gunner on a naval ship who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Some of the stories he shared were unimaginable,” Stoffel said. “I am proud to have the honor to serve, care for and get to know some of our nation’s veterans and spend quality time with them in their home environment. I would like to say thank you to all that care for our veterans in so many different ways.”
To Sheridan VA officials, the dedication by Stoffel and Pender represents that of nurses nationwide. According to Gallup polls, for two decades Americans rated nurses the highest in honesty and ethics among a list of professions.
“Nursing recognition in itself is so very important right now in these times with all that nurses have gone through over the last couple of years, some really trying times,” said Wendy Trafelet, DAISY Award chair. “They need to feel more than ever that they are supported and recognized for the sacrifice they have given in the care they have provided to their patients, and the loyalty to the foundation they serve.”
Recognition of the DAISY nominations take place once a quarter at a ceremony of nursing peers on the nurse’s unit. All nominees receive a special card along with a daisy pin with each nomination. The chosen winner receives a personal statue known as “The Healer’s Touch,” flowers, a tote bag and a cinnamon treat along with the daisy pin.
Nominations are currently open for the current quarter, ending April 1, for any community members who would like to nominate a VA registered nurse for the DAISY Award.
Forms are available on any Sheridan VA nursing unit and can be filled out and mailed back to the Sheridan VA.