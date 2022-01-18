SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System offers several levels of mental health care, ranging from intensive inpatient treatment to outpatient clinics across the state.
The Sheridan VA, which originated as a fort in 1898, has been improving veterans’ mental health for longer than many other VA facilities, explained Sheridan VA Public Affairs and Congressional Liaison Officer Kristina Miller.
After World War I, veterans were experiencing mental health issues no one could explain, now known as post-traumatic stress disorder, Miller said. U.S. officials soon identified the quiet mountain fort at the foot of the Bighorn Mountains as an ideal place to recuperate, and the Sheridan VA’s first patients arrived in 1922.
Today, the system, including outpatient clinics, covers three-quarters of Wyoming and serves veterans from all over the U.S.
The highest level of mental health care available at the Sheridan VA is the acute psychiatric unit, a 20-bed center intended to stabilize veterans experiencing mental health crises, explained Elizabeth Martini, licensed professional counselor and acting associate chief of staff of the Sheridan VA’s mental health service line. At the APU, patients meet daily with a care team of therapists, social workers, psychiatrists and other mental health professionals to determine the level of care necessary and make plans to decrease the level of residential care when possible.
The Sheridan VA’s APU is unique, Martini said; not every VA facility has the capacity to provide acute psychiatric care. As a result, the APU accepts patients from the community, from other hospitals and from other VA facilities.
“When there’s a crisis happening elsewhere, they look to us to help,” Martini said.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the APU’s ability to accept new patients has not changed, Miller said. Although the APU has implemented new precautions to limit the spread of COVID, the APU’s acute service provisions required it to remain open and able to accept new patients.
After stabilization at the APU, veterans may move to other residential mental health programs at the Sheridan VA, Martini explained. These residential facilities serve as an intermediate rung in the facility’s ladder of care.
The Sheridan VA operates a 115-bed residential care facility, where veterans can participate in group and individual therapy, physical and occupational therapy and receive any medical care from the Sheridan VA, Martini said. Although veterans can remain in residential treatment from eight weeks to one year, Jenn Fairbanks, acting chief of these residential treatment programs, said most remain in residential treatment for about 90 days.
Residential treatment can also be tailored to an individual veteran’s unique experience in the military or after returning home. Martini said the Sheridan VA operates residential programs dedicated to rehabilitating veterans with a history of substance use or helping veterans with PTSD and serious mental illnesses cope with their conditions.
Some of the facility’s PTSD care cohorts are specifically for women, LBGTQ+ veterans or veterans who have experienced sexual trauma to address mental health needs associated with these identities, Martini said.
In contrast to the APU, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted treatment in residential treatment programs at the Sheridan VA. Some veterans had to leave residential treatment early due to pandemic-related family emergencies, and, at times, the Sheridan VA had to alter admissions processes for residential treatment.
There was a 2-week period in March 2020 when the VA had to halt admissions to residential treatment programs to assess COVID safety measures, Miller said. Since then, the Sheridan VA has instituted various levels of admissions to residential treatment, depending on COVID surges in the community and health guidelines.
Currently, the VA is accepting new patients for outpatient treatment. However, the facility is only using two of its three residential program buildings, Miller said, and reviewing operations weekly to reopen the third when possible. Additionally, the Sheridan VA has imposed five days of extra COVID precautions for veterans upon arrival to residential treatment.
Miller said the Sheridan VA also shifted staff to reach out to veterans waiting for residential mental health services, offering telehealth and other outpatient services to help veterans cope until they could be accepted into residential treatment.
The goal of these precautions, Miller said, was to ensure other Sheridan VA patients particularly vulnerable to the virus — including elderly populations, individuals living in congregate housing and people receiving hospice care — were protected against COVID.
The Sheridan VA also administers two separate residential care facilities for veterans with unique needs.
The Eagle Living Center, a short-term residential facility for geriatric psychiatric patients, offers veterans with health issues related to mental health and aging unique mental health services, said facility nurse manager Roxanne DoBrava. The center, which opened in 2020 and delayed accepting patients for some time due to COVID, prepares veterans to reintegrate into the community by working with service providers in veterans’ hometowns and encouraging effective transitions between the Sheridan VA and home, DoBrava said.
In partnership with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, the Sheridan VA offers domiciliary care for homeless veterans. Martini said the program offers veterans vocational training and a place to live for up to two years — at Freedom Hall on VOANR’s campus — as they reintegrate into the workforce.
The lowest-intensity mental health treatment available at the Sheridan VA is outpatient care. Although the local medical center is the nucleus of the system, Martini said the Sheridan VA also maintains eight community-based outpatient clinics across the state, dedicated to ensuring veterans can receive therapy, intensive case management, psychiatric services and medication-assisted substance use treatment in their communities.
During the pandemic, Miller said these outpatient mental health services have provided more and more care, especially during periods in which the Sheridan VA’s residential treatment programs were unable to accept additional patients. Although outpatient mental telehealth services were available at the Sheridan VA prior to the outbreak of COVID, use of these telehealth services increased by more than 1,000% during the pandemic, Miller said.
Throughout its entire continuum of care, the Sheridan VA and its outpatient clinics use peer supports — or fellow veterans who have been through mental health treatment — to help shepherd patients through the process.
Peer Support Specialist Denton Newlin said he became a peer support to continue fulfilling the Army value of selfless service. He now works as an advocate and mentor for veterans within the Sheridan VA system and helps veterans trust their clinicians by recounting his experience in treatment.
“The greatest thing we can do as a peer support is share our own story,” Newlin said.
Despite the many levels of mental health treatment available at the Sheridan VA, it doesn’t always take. Martini said the Sheridan VA has a simple response when veterans relapse and return to treatment: “Come on back.”
The Sheridan VA’s goal is progress, rather than perfection, Fairbanks said. Treatment at the Sheridan VA emphasizes recovery is nonlinear and may require more than one treatment program. If practitioners at the facility failed to explain this, Martini said, it would set people up to feel ashamed if they need to ask for help again.
Instead, Martini said the facility tries to welcome veterans back at every level of care — from the acute psychiatric unit to residential treatment facilities to outpatient clinics — and provide the resources they need to be successful.