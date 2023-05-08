SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System Victory Garden is getting a major makeover.
The garden has been around since the campus began as Fort Mackenzie in 1898. It became a community garden with a priority for veterans in the community. Despite that shift, gardeners came and went.
“It has ebbed and flowed about interest because we’ve not had a really funneled focus on developing it with expertise. We don’t have professional gardening folks that (gardening) is their job,” Sheridan VA public affairs officer Kristina Miller said. “So, we ended up reaching out to Rooted in Wyoming… and said, ‘We really want to make this something more.’”
Rooted in Wyoming and Sheridan VA began a partnership last year to help revive the Victory Garden. Rooted in Wyoming paid for and installed new fencing around the garden, added mulch pathways and helped maintain the garden.
“We came in with volunteers and just spent the summer working with veterans, getting to know veterans here and investing in them,” Rooted in Wyoming Project and Outreach Coordinator Jodi Kenney said. “We’ve done several classes with folks who are in programs, we continue to work with veterans through the greenhouses and have classes there and encourage them in gardening.”
Rooted in Wyoming is a nonprofit organization that builds and maintains school and community gardens around Sheridan County.
Miller said a portion of the Victory Garden is set aside for therapeutic purposes.
“That includes veterans in our mental health residential rehab programs and also patients in our community living center,” she said.
Raymond Patrick Thomas is an Army veteran who uses the garden for therapeutic purposes.
“It’s huge for us… I’m a resident here, (and the garden) gets the veterans out of the dorms and out in the nice weather,” he said.
Rooted in Wyoming continued its efforts into 2023. The first phase of this year’s project included garden clean up, relocating existing planter beds, installing new planter beds — some of which are handicap accessible — and spreading mulch.
“Last year, I was out here and we did a little bit with our raised beds and planted a little bit but not like on this scale. They’re coming out here and really redoing everything out here,” Thomas said. “This is going to be a beautiful project. The veterans are going to be very grateful, I’m very grateful.”
Volunteers from Leadership Wyoming helped build the accessible planter beds last week. Leadership Wyoming is a group that helps develop leadership and networking skills.
A planting day at the Victory Garden is tentatively scheduled for May 20 and the second phase of the project is set for the fall. The second phase will include paving a concrete path, installing additional accessible raised planter beds and a new irrigation system.