SHERIDAN — One minute, you’re on a mountain ledge with a shepherd and his sheep, the next you’re slicing blocks to the beat of “Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen.
Augmented reality and virtual reality have entered the medical care world and Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System hosted a demonstration last week to allow community members to get a taste of experiences offered. Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System Innovation Specialist Donnalee Burch said event goal was twofold.
“The goal is to bring awareness to the public, most specifically to our veterans about the strides that the VA is making in innovating for their health care, using VR as a tool to increase the effectiveness of their health care,” Burch said.
Physically, veterans are able to work on physical therapy programs and exercises with more fun or engaging activities that help serve as a distraction.
“If you’re in the VR world and you’re painting a picture, you’re distracted from the pain, you’re not worrying about your pain,” Burch said. “So, you’re doing more movement than you would normally do if you were in a normal physical therapy environment.”
While a traditional physical therapy environment is limiting, VA Immersive Technology Project Manager Evan Davis said, virtual reality allows patients to visit otherwise difficult locations or participate in more difficult activities.
“The implementation of that is this is a tool to enhance or augment the delivery of the care,” Davis said. “...This is a tool that allows us the capability to access activities and things that we may not otherwise have the ability to.”
Davis said this can include travel and fishing, where headsets allow users to look around at their surroundings and controllers allow users to simulate an activity like fishing or painting. Patients are then able to do these activities while remaining in a safe environment.
For mental health, the headsets can help mitigate the symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and place veterans into a triggering situation while keeping them in a safe environment.
“It exposes our veterans to triggers that they would normally experience in the real world, but we do it in a safe environment with their providers and teach them how to tamper down that physical response, how to bring your heart rate back down, how to slow your breath and how to calm back down so that when they’re in the real world and they’re exposed to the same trigger, they’ll know how to handle that situation a bit better,” Burch said.
Those triggering experiences can include standing in a line or large group or entering a busy store.
Sheridan VA is still working to implement the headsets for treatment, but Sadie Carstensen, a recreational therapist, said it’s going well so far.
“There’s a lot of interest, there’s a lot of curiosity,” she said. “I think right now, there’s going to be a big education piece because it is such a new technology that people haven’t experienced yet.