SHERIDAN — One minute, you’re on a mountain ledge with a shepherd and his sheep, the next you’re slicing blocks to the beat of “Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen.

Augmented reality and virtual reality have entered the medical care world and Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System hosted a demonstration last week to allow community members to get a taste of experiences offered. Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System Innovation Specialist Donnalee Burch said event goal was twofold.

Tags

Recommended for you