SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center successfully completed an active shooter drill with Sheridan County and other local partners, as part of Wyoming National Guard Exercise Vigilant Guard 23-3 Monday afternoon.

The exercise is continuing in several counties across Wyoming this week, but Monday marked an opportunity for agencies to work together for an emergency response at the medical center. Monday’s event included a multi-agency response to an active threat on the campus. Following law enforcement response, the medical center activated its hospital incident command system (HICS), an incident management system which assists hospitals and healthcare organizations in improving their emergency management planning, response and recovery capabilities for unplanned and planned events.

