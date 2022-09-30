SHERIDAN — Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System will celebrate 100 years of service to the community on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, community members can enjoy a host of events and food and drink offerings on the Sheridan VA campus, including car shows by Model A Pioneer Car Club, KARZ Club and Bighorn Mountain Crawlers 4x4 Club; blacksmith demos by Arrowhead Forge; remote control car course challenge; bounce house; pumpkin decorating by the VFW 1560 and Auxiliary; fly-fishing challenge by Project Healing Waters; commemorative coins for veterans and employees while supplies last; live music; horse and buggy rides; flu shots for enrolled veterans; root beer floats from AARP; and an alpaca petting area, as well as food and drink trucks available.