SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System is hosting an hour-long telephone-based veterans town hall at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 for veterans across the state.
SVAHCS Director Pam Crowell will be joined by Pharmacy Chief Kelly Moran, who will talk about how the distribution of the vaccine is going across and present information to listeners. In addition to the update, Crowell, Moran and other leaders will be available to answer veteran questions live on the phone.
To help spread the word about this event, many veterans will receive a prerecorded phone call the Friday before the event, but anyone can join it. Those who do not receive an automated call to join the event can dial 855-859-6868 at 4:55 p.m. Feb. 24, or join the event livestream from a computer or smart device at access.live/SheridanVA.