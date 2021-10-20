SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System staff will try to bring awareness to the importance of healthy family relationships this month by sharing favorite furry family members photos for the Virtual Pet Parade on Facebook Live Oct. 25 at noon.
Those seeking to include their pets should send a picture or pictures of their pets or service animals and include their name. Organizers ask that no people appear in the photos.
Participants are encouraged to dress their pets up in purple or in a fun way.
Pictures should be sent by email or text to kaitlyn.card@va.gov or 307-210-8635.
The pictures will be used in an educational Virtual Pet Parade PowerPoint video and shared via a Facebook Live event on the SVAHCS Facebook page Oct. 25.