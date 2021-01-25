SHERIDAN — Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System employees answered the request of leadership to embrace flexibility and continue on with an important mission to keep veterans safe during 2020 and continue to pursue that mission in a more hopeful 2021.
Similar to other health entities in Sheridan County, the Sheridan VA had to nearly shutter its doors to new patients seeking care at its facility in 2020. Starting out the year with a grand opening of the Eagle Living Center, a 15-bed inpatient facility intended for geriatric psychiatric care, the three veterans who moved in shortly were removed so the facility could be used for quarantines once COVID-19 hit Sheridan County. Now, 10 veterans currently live there and receive the care they need.
Despite average COVID-19 cases at the Sheridan VA, all veterans recovered and many are receiving vaccinations, with not one dose wasted yet, Chief of Pharmacy Kelly Moran said.
COVID-19 vaccines come in vials containing four doses, so once a vial is opened, all four vaccination doses must be used within six hours. Currently, the VA calls veterans from a database and schedules clinics periodically, with inoculations taking place in the auditorium to allow room for social distancing for the mass inoculations. If a vial remains open and scheduled veterans do not show up for their appointment, staff calls more on the list until they find someone who is available to receive the vaccination in the appropriate time window.
The VA, with many still working remotely, transitioned almost entirely to telehealth, a system they had begun slowly but had not planned for solely telehealth services and federal employees working away from safe network connections on campus.
VA information technology staff worked quickly, creating networks functional even with the many federal government firewalls. Teams met via video digital platforms and consider Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex and Adobe Connect “just a way of life,” Director Pamela S. Crowell said.
Now in 2021 with new leadership, Crowell reflects on the last two administrations' focuses while preparing for another. The Obama Administration’s focus for the VA system was homelessness, while for the Trump Administration was suicide. With a difficult year in suicide rates for Wyoming, staff hopes to continue pursuing aid for veterans in that realm while also preparing for the Biden Administration’s focus for the system.
Crowell, who oversees the Sheridan VA with a 208-bed capacity and eight outpatient facilities throughout the state, also opened a clinic in Casper in 2020. The contractor remained on time and the facility opened with no delays except for being able to fill the 6,000 capacity facility with veterans.
“We have these three new beautiful assets and I’m hoping in 2021 that we actually have veterans in the rooms receiving treatment and we’re adding veterans in our Casper clinic because we do have growth opportunities there,” Crowell said.
The ticket back to normalcy is vaccinations.
“The health professionals are saying the more people that get vaccinated, the sooner we get back to normal,” Crowell said. “There’s the correlation right there that that’s how we’re going to get to herd immunity.”
Staff will continue vaccinating veterans according to priority lists while administrators determine when face-to-face medical visits and inpatient clients may be accepted.