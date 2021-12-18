SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System has invited veterans, their families and the community to a Facebook live veterans town hall Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.
The event will be accessible at facebook.com/SheridanVAMC.
The health care system provides care for veterans in three-quarters of Wyoming at its medical center in Sheridan, and clinics in Afton, Casper, Cody, Evanston, Gillette, Riverton, Rock Springs and Worland.
This town hall event will include information about the entire system from Director Pam Crowell and Rocky Mountain Regional Director Ralph Gigliotti, plus other local leaders.
Those who join will be invited to submit questions in the chat for speakers to address during the event.