SHERIDAN — Walmart is inviting customers to participate in Walmart Wellness Day, a free event Saturday where patrons receive health screenings and wellness resources at pharmacies across Wyoming, as well as immunizations in one location.
The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help customers get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year, especially as many families prepare for in-person work and school this fall.
“At least 41% of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for health care in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”
More than 4,700 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time Saturday.
Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by the pharmacy team:
• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)
• Educational health resources and consultations with pharmacy team
• Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more
• No-cost COVID-19 vaccines
Reports of new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in areas of the country where the majority of the population is fully vaccinated. In states where vaccination rates are lower, data shows a rise in cases and hospitalizations.
Experts are also seeing variants of the virus starting to emerge, including the Delta variant, which appears to be more contagious. The CDC reports the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against the current virus variants for those who are fully vaccinated.
Those who receive vaccinations at Walmart will receive a free digital version of vaccination records. Individuals can print, save on a device or share with third-party apps if they choose. Walmart pharmacies have been hosting Walmart Wellness Days since 2014.
Sheridan’s Walmart is located at 1695 Coffeen Ave.