SHERIDAN — As summer and outdoor swimming season draws to a close, Sheridan City Council has a decision to make regarding whether Kendrick Pool will open in 2024.
The pool’s opening this year was delayed by two weeks because of issues with the pool’s pipes, likely due to the harsh winter, Mayor and Sheridan Recreation District Business Manager Rich Bridger said in June. The repairs made joined a list of several others over the last few years.
Associated Pool Builders, a North Dakota-based company, inspected Kendrick Pool in 2012 and said it had another five years of life expectancy. The city has continued with repairs in attempts to extend the pool’s life since 2017.
“It was supposed to be on its last legs and we’ve nursed it along,” Bridger said.
Council is set to consider renovations to Kendrick Pool in future meetings. Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer presented several renovation and upgrade options for the pool during a June 5 council meeting.
The city received an engineer’s estimate of $5.4 million from Interstate Engineering for the base bid and potential alternate renovations. Base bid renovations are set to include a new mechanical building, additional parking and renovations for the main pool, wading pool and bath house. The base bid is estimated to cost $3.96 million The alternate renovations could consist of a splash pad, lazy river and three-tower water slide, they are estimated to cost up to $1.44 million.
Interstate Engineering is set to begin seeking bids on behalf of the city in November or December.
Bridger said the final cost of renovations and upgrades will influence whether council approves them.
Renovations would likely force Kendrick Pool to close for an entire summer; it has never been closed for an entire summer, but rather a portion about 15-20 years ago when the pool deck was remodeled and a children’s pool was added.
“It will just be one of those things that people just have to adjust for that one year, knowing that the next year we’re going to have a nice new pool,” Bridger said.
SRD Executive Director Alex Mock said if the pool does close next summer there will likely be a greater focus on outdoor recreation.
Renovations, Bridger said, would allow Sheridanites to continue making memories at Kendrick Pool for years to come.
“It’s been an anchor for summer activities within the park,” Bridger said. “...There’s a lot of people in town that have great memories of grouping and using that park, that pool. So, we just hope to carry on that tradition.”
Kendrick Pool will wrap up the season Aug. 20 and last day festivities will include a dog swim from 5 to 6 p.m.