SHERIDAN — As summer and outdoor swimming season draws to a close, Sheridan City Council has a decision to make regarding whether Kendrick Pool will open in 2024.

The pool’s opening this year was delayed by two weeks because of issues with the pool’s pipes, likely due to the harsh winter, Mayor and Sheridan Recreation District Business Manager Rich Bridger said in June. The repairs made joined a list of several others over the last few years.

Tags

Recommended for you