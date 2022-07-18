SHERIDAN — Talk to any competitor at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, and they will likely tell you they aren’t just competing against other top athletes. They are, in a way, competing against themselves.
Setting personal bests and breaking old records has long been a part of rodeo culture, and members of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board are no less competitive than any of the athletes in the arena.
Luckily, this year’s rodeo was “phenomenal” when judged by just about any metric — from attendance to contestant participation — rodeo board President Billy Craft said.
Craft said the rodeo continues to set attendance records each year, and 2022 was the first year the Thursday night rodeo was completely sold out, Craft said. The Wednesday night rodeo was the only night with any tickets remaining, board Vice President Zane Garstad said.
Craft attributed a lot of the event’s strong attendance to the board’s years of work crafting a “world-class event.”
“I think people are just excited,” Craft said. “I think…they’re just glad to get out and do something together….And I think people are starting to figure out this is a world-class event in a small town and they need to see it.”
One of the ways the rodeo board keeps audiences in their seats each and every night is by delivering quality competition in the arena, Garstad said. As such, the rodeo board made a concerted effort this year to increase the purse as a way of increasing quantity and quality of competitors.
Those efforts had positive effects, Garstad said, with the rodeo having fewer turnouts — or competitors who don’t show up or choose to compete in a different rodeo instead — than any year in recent memory.
“It’s like, who doesn’t want to get paid more?” Garstad said. “…We’ve done well with our turnouts and participation this year, for sure.”
This year, the purse increased from $12,000 to $15,000 in bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, steer roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding. The prize money for the World Champion Indian Relay increased from $50,000 to $75,000, Garstad said.
The rodeo saw its most notable success in increasing participation in women’s breakaway roping, where the purse nearly quadrupled from $4,000 in 2021 to $15,000 in 2022, Garstad said. The event, which is only one of two rodeo events for women, saw participation nearly double from 48 in 2021 to 90 in 2022, Garstad said.
As Rodeo Week 2022 entered the history books, Craft was already looking forward to next year and said he was thankful for community partners who helped make the event bigger and better every year.
“I want to throw some kudos to the county and the fair board for helping with the grounds especially,” Craft said. “It’s a beyond huge improvement from previous years, and we want to make sure people understand that, without the county and the fair board, we couldn’t do this. It truly is a team effort in every way.”