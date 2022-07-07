SHERIDAN — The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff is the official kick-off party for Rodeo Week and will take place July 12 beginning at 5 p.m. in Whitney Commons.
Hosted by the Chamber Ambassadors, the event features fierce competition amongst children and adults. The event begins with stick horse races for kids up to age 8 and wraps up with a boot kicking competition for those ages 9 and older.
More than $1,300 in Chamber Bucks will be awarded for first through third-place finishes in each of the age groups. Registration opens at 4:30 p.m. with the event starting at 5 p.m.
For more information about the event, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.