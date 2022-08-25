SHERIDAN — 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen Reata Cook has been named Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023, beating out two other contestants for the honor. Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022 Madelaine McElwee presented Cook with the jade and gold crown — designed to fit over the crown of a cowboy hat — during the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas last week.

The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association was founded in 1977 to support and guide Miss Rodeo Wyoming, a woman who promotes agriculture, professional rodeo and the Western way of life while embodying professionalism and grace, organization officials said in a press release earlier this week. Like those seeking to become rodeo princesses and queens across the state, young women vying for the role of Miss Rodeo Wyoming are judged based on personality, appearance and horsemanship, each of which are weighed equally in determining contestants’ final score. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

