SHERIDAN — 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen Reata Cook has been named Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023, beating out two other contestants for the honor. Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022 Madelaine McElwee presented Cook with the jade and gold crown — designed to fit over the crown of a cowboy hat — during the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas last week.
The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association was founded in 1977 to support and guide Miss Rodeo Wyoming, a woman who promotes agriculture, professional rodeo and the Western way of life while embodying professionalism and grace, organization officials said in a press release earlier this week. Like those seeking to become rodeo princesses and queens across the state, young women vying for the role of Miss Rodeo Wyoming are judged based on personality, appearance and horsemanship, each of which are weighed equally in determining contestants’ final score.
“[This year’s] pageant was a success. We are excited for the upcoming year working with Reata and are grateful for the wonderful representation this year from Madelaine,” President of the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association Ann Palomba said.
Cook will be the fourth Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo to hold the Miss Rodeo Wyoming title, and she’s proud to stand “in the boots” of former Sheridan WYO Rodeo queens who have gone on to win the title.
“I’ve been chasing this dream since I was a little girl,” Cook said.
Cook has dedicated her year as Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen working to empower young women. Currently pursuing a degree in elementary education from Chadron State College, Cook partnered with Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation to run a “Just for Girls” fishing camp this summer. The experience, she said, allowed her to empower young girls and learn their stories.
“As a rodeo queen, I am not only an ambassador for the sport of rodeo but I like to reach out to those little girls because I was in their shoes once…” Cook said. “Now, I get to be that for little girls [across] the state of Wyoming.”
The Miss Rodeo Wyoming competition began Aug. 15, the day before the Wyoming State Fair began. In preparation, Cook had studied the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s rulebook, the 4-H handbook and other rodeo- and agriculture-related materials while riding two to three hours per day, said Kerri Parr, Cook’s mother.
The mother-daughter duo also put together Cook’s Western wear wardrobe for the event, Parr said. The task included everything from scrolling through Facebook pages selling gently used rodeo queen clothing to adding appliques, rhinestones and dye to Cook’s outfits to acquiring a custom modeling gown made by Hardin-based designer Della Stump.
For Cook and her fellow contestants, the competition lasted four days. The young women demonstrated public speaking and horsemanship skills by answering rodeo- and equine-health-related questions from three Miss Rodeo Wyoming judges and running reining patterns on horses. In some cases, contestants switched horses to demonstrate their skills in controlling their own and unfamiliar horses. Although she was nervous about her public speaking skills, Cook took home speech and personality awards.
By Thursday night’s coronation ceremony, Cook doubted whether she’d take home the big title. Her inner critic — and her harshest critic — made her question her skills and performance throughout the competition.
But the announcer said Cook’s name anyway.
“When they called my name, I was completely surprised,” Cook said.
As next year’s Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Cook will receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Foundation as well as several award items, including a saddle, silver spurs, belt buckle and several pairs of chaps. Cook will also accompany the current queen to the Miss Rodeo America pageant this November to learn more about her new role.
Once her reign officially begins Jan. 1, 2023, Cook plans to get to work. After a coronation ceremony in Sheridan, Cook is looking forward to traveling across the state, meeting with other rodeo queens and representing the Cowboy State at up to 300 regional rodeos.
A former rodeo queen herself, Parr is particularly proud of Cook’s upcoming reign as Miss Rodeo Wyoming. Throughout her own year as a rodeo queen, Parr said she grew so much and helped girls recognize their potential, and she’s delighted and humbled her daughter will have the same opportunity in Sheridan County and throughout Wyoming.
“I’m really excited for her to have the experience,” Parr said.
