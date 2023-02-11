SHERIDAN — Rounding the bend once more, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo is starting to take shape for 2023. This year, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo is ranked 23rd in the nation by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, meaning the event will be streamed on the Cowboy Channel as a part of the kickoff. Only 50 rodeos are featured on the leaderboard in the nation, and those ranks are based on payout.

“We are doing very well for a town our size,” Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board Vice President Zane Garstad said. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

