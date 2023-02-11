SHERIDAN — Rounding the bend once more, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo is starting to take shape for 2023. This year, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo is ranked 23rd in the nation by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, meaning the event will be streamed on the Cowboy Channel as a part of the kickoff. Only 50 rodeos are featured on the leaderboard in the nation, and those ranks are based on payout.
“We are doing very well for a town our size,” Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board Vice President Zane Garstad said.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board President Billy Craft said the rodeo last year was only 120 tickets away from a total sellout.
Along with the high ranking, the saddle bronc Black Tie from Sankey Pro Rodeo won saddle bronc of the year last year.
“That is a big deal,” Garstad said. “That means that his string of bucking horses will continue to improve.”
One of the largest changes for Rodeo Week includes the parade route, Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board Secretary and Parade Chair Brandy Campbell said. Due to the onset of Main Street construction, Campbell has been working on plans to change the route to keep the parade this year. So far, one iteration of a route starts on Main Street, then moves down on Brooks Street for as far as needed, then returns back to Main Street following the construction. Campbell believes the staging area — on Main Street and side streets between First and Fifth streets — will not be affected.
“We do not know what part of Main is going to be unusable yet,” Campbell said. “We also do not know how long the construction is going to last. Worst case scenario, this project will last over two construction seasons, but who knows. We are just going to have to be flexible.”
Campbell is excited to announce the parade theme this year will be “Bold Stripes, Bright Stars and Brave Hearts.”
To be a part of the parade, a form will be provided and the deadline to sign up is June 23. For the following years, Craft plans to maintain traditions while modernizing to keep interest. He hopes that new board members Jan Guynn, Jenelle Crivello, Cody Wright and Ryan White will help to keep that interest present in the community while keeping the foundation of the rodeo alive.
Similar to the previous years, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board is also working with Phenom Genetics to provide bulls.
As an upgrade from the previous years, the board will again provide a behind-the-scenes tour of the shoots through Stock Stars. Stock Stars was in place last year, and veterinarian Dr. Sarah Schreiber will be present at the tour and able to answer any questions attendees have during the tours.
Garstad said the tours are a way to see what the animals do day to day and how they are treated.
Trick rider Piper Yule will be returning for this year’s rodeo.
“It is cool to watch her grow up,” Zarstad said. “She is developing a top-quality contract act in Canada and the United States.”
In the past year, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board worked with the fairgrounds to replace the footing in the arena for the barrel racers. Craft found that many racers shied away from the rodeo due to the poor footing; however, now he is excited to bring in new talent through additional barrel racers this year.
Ticket sales begin for the rodeo at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center starting March 25.
