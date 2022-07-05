SHERIDAN — Women competing in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty contest will begin activities this week. The following is a look at the week’s competition:
July 6
• 9 a.m. to noon, personal interviews, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
• 5:30-8 p.m., horsemanship contest, Sheridan College AgriPark
July 7
• 9 a.m. to noon, dress rehearsal, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center
• 5:30 p.m., state presentations and pageant, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center
• 7 p.m., queen’s social, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center
• 8 p.m., coronation, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center
For additional information on the events, see wyorodeoroyalty.com.