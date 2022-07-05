07-17-21 royalty 1web.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan WYO Rodeo former and future royalty, from left, 2022 Princess Paige Craft, 2021 Junior Princess Grace Van Dyke, 2022 Princess Vivian Morey, 2021 Princess Jentry Reid, 2022 Senior Princess Lainey Konetzki, 2021 Senior Princess Hannah Jost, 2022 Queen Reata Cook and 2021 Queen Shayla Conner stand together after official coronation of the 2022 court Saturday, July 17, 2021.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Women competing in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty contest will begin activities this week. The following is a look at the week’s competition:

July 6

• 9 a.m. to noon, personal interviews, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library

• 5:30-8 p.m., horsemanship contest, Sheridan College AgriPark

July 7

• 9 a.m. to noon, dress rehearsal, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

• 5:30 p.m., state presentations and pageant, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

• 7 p.m., queen’s social, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

• 8 p.m., coronation, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

For additional information on the events, see wyorodeoroyalty.com.

Recommended for you