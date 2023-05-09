SHERIDAN — The WYO Rodeo Royalty board is hosting a horsemanship clinic for potential contestants and other interested Sheridan County women, ages 10-25 years old.
The full-day event happens at Guynn Training Center located at 1112 Highway 14 in Banner May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It features clinicians Lindsay and Mark Guynn and 2019 Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Hannah Ostheimer, who will offer guidance on all aspects of the rodeo royalty experience. The fee is $25 per entrant and lunch will be provided.